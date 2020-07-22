Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.67% from the stock’s current price.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $80.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.42 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $122,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $40,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,849,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,305,461 shares of company stock valued at $285,602,275. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 615.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,344,000 after purchasing an additional 178,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

