Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 11.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 270,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 27,087 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 14.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,794,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,283,000 after acquiring an additional 881,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,599,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,234 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 41.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 123,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

CTL opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.