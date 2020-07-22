Cenovus Energy (CVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. On average, analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

NYSE CVE opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 2.67. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.