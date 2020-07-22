Cenovus Energy (CVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post earnings of C($0.59) per share for the quarter.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.69). The business had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.55 billion.

TSE:CVE opened at C$6.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.06 and a 12-month high of C$14.31.

CVE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.41.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

