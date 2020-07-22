Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

Get Celsion alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLSN. Dawson James cut shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Celsion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

NASDAQ CLSN opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Celsion has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Celsion had a negative net margin of 3,908.00% and a negative return on equity of 120.14%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsion will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Celsion by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Celsion by 370.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 62,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.