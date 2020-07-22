CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDK Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Shares of CDK opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.10. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The firm had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $349,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 88.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 229,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 226,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in CDK Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 406,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CDK Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 484,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

