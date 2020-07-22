CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,055.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $887,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,482.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,776,447.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,212 shares of company stock worth $7,109,705 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of CBRE opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

