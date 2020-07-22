Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.76

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.76 and last traded at $86.71, with a volume of 5797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $607,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Catalent by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,614,000 after purchasing an additional 262,205 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 13.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 254,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 30,633 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,354,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,350,000 after buying an additional 544,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,266,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,110,000 after buying an additional 581,951 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 424,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,065,000 after buying an additional 54,641 shares during the period.

About Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

