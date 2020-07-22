Cascades (TSE:CAS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.50. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Cascades traded as high as C$16.18 and last traded at C$16.08, with a volume of 177572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.85.

CAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.80.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.61, for a total value of C$408,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,142,508.17. Also, Director Mario Plourde sold 150,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.95, for a total transaction of C$2,101,469.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,907,891.45. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,623 shares of company stock valued at $22,721 and sold 367,624 shares valued at $5,096,000.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cascades Inc will post 1.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

Cascades Company Profile (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

