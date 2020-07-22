Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Lowered to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CADNF. National Bank Financial lowered Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Cascades from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Cascades from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cascades from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Cascades currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Cascades stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47. Cascades has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $12.03.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

