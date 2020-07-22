Carlos Alberini Acquires 100,000 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Stock

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) CEO Carlos Alberini acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $1,017,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 509,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,106.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $738.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.70.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.93). Guess? had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $260.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GES. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Guess? from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Guess? by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after buying an additional 148,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,220,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 33,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the first quarter worth $2,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

