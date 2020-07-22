Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Raised to Buy at Guggenheim

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was upgraded by Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CAH has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

NYSE:CAH opened at $55.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

