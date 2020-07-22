Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$1.75 at Canaccord Genuity

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.85 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded Capstone Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$1.08 on Monday. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $412.05 million and a PE ratio of -9.00.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$94.44 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

