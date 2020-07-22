Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Upgraded to Buy by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. National Bank Financial currently has $1.40 price target on the stock.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of Capstone Mining to a buy rating and set a $1.30 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of CSFFF stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $304.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.85.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.35 million during the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

