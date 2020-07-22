Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 706,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331,794 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $44,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,994,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,997,000 after buying an additional 38,220 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,777,000 after buying an additional 217,936 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,642,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,504,000 after buying an additional 90,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,327,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average of $74.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.75. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($2.79). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.