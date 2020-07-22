Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Shares of COF opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average is $74.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($2.79). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.