Capital One Financial Comments on Penn Virginia Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penn Virginia in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PVAC. ValuEngine raised Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. TheStreet lowered Penn Virginia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 59.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $10,664,759.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVAC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 26,450 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.