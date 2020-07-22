Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $12,868,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 190.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra increased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,003 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $133.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

