Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$275.60 million for the quarter.

TSE CFX opened at C$5.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.29. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$4.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.50. The stock has a market cap of $363.35 million and a PE ratio of -10.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.70.

In other news, Director Conrad Alfred Pinette bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,255.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$60,425.

CFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canfor Pulp Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.70.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

