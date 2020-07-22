Canfor (CFP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Canfor (TSE:CFP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect Canfor to post earnings of C($0.54) per share for the quarter.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter.

Shares of TSE CFP opened at C$14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$6.11 and a 52 week high of C$15.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFP. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canfor from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

