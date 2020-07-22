Canadian Natural Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,595 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,003% compared to the average volume of 277 call options.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.3003 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

