Canadian Natural Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,595 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,003% compared to the average volume of 277 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.3003 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNQ. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

