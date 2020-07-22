Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.90 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PDS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.20.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of PDS opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $182.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 3.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.