Canaccord Genuity Increases Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:NGQRF) Price Target to $1.05

Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:NGQRF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $0.95 to $1.05 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 88.17% from the stock’s current price.
NGQRF stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. Lumina Gold has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.91.
Lumina Gold Company Profile
