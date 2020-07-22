Canaccord Genuity Increases Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:NGQRF) Price Target to $1.05

Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:NGQRF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $0.95 to $1.05 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 88.17% from the stock’s current price.

NGQRF stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. Lumina Gold has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.91.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Josemaria Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in Josemaria project located in the San Juan province, Argentina.

