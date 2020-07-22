Canaccord Genuity Increases First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to $17.50

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $11.00 to $14.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

FQVLF opened at $9.36 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 2.67.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

