Canaccord Genuity Increases Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Price Target to $3.25

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHPRF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Sunday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.