Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Eight Capital

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Cameco from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cameco from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Cameco stock opened at C$15.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.97. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$7.69 and a 52 week high of C$16.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$345.55 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

