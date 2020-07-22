Callaway Golf Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 6,797 call options on the company. This is an increase of 400% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,359 call options.

ELY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

ELY stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.70 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 400.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 22.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Callaway Golf by 30.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

