Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Up 3.2%

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) shares shot up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.23, 25,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 620,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Several brokerages recently commented on CALX. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. boosted their price target on Calix to $10.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.96 million, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.55 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calix Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 3,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $37,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Calix by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Calix by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Calix by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

