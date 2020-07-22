California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for California Water Service Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CWT. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of California Water Service Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $49.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 188.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 115,613 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

