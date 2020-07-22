Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $47,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $95,820.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $52,365.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $50,625.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $49,905.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $46,725.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 4,412 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $135,580.76.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $92,520.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $48,870.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $48,960.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $50,580.00.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Slack by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Slack by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 49,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at $812,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Slack by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 42,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WORK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Slack from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

