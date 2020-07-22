Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Shares of CZR opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $39.50.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1,838.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

