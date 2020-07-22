Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.17.

CDNS stock opened at $103.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.80. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $106.54.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 6,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $510,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,735.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 15,815 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $1,275,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,624.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,256 shares of company stock valued at $36,091,051 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,738,711,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,625,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,956,485,000 after buying an additional 2,872,493 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,753,472,000 after buying an additional 2,198,027 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,858,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $585,018,000 after buying an additional 296,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,819,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,039,000 after buying an additional 72,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

