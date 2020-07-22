Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CDNS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $103.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $106.54.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $14,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 406,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,436,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 15,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $1,275,321.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,624.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 388,256 shares of company stock worth $36,091,051. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $12,738,711,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,625,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,956,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $166,130,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,753,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $103,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.