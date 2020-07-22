Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CDNS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra reiterated a buy rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.17.

CDNS stock opened at $103.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $106.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $4,032,512.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,754,818.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 15,815 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $1,275,321.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,539 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,624.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,256 shares of company stock worth $36,091,051. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,738,711,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,625,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,956,485,000 after buying an additional 2,872,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,130,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,753,472,000 after buying an additional 2,198,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $103,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

