Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) PT Raised to $155.00

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. CL King upped their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $187.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.86.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $144.99 on Monday. Cabot Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $169.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.51 and a 200-day moving average of $135.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $334,654.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,186.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,166,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $93,904,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 31.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after buying an additional 15,734 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

