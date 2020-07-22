Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $8.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) will announce $8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.56 and the highest is $11.03. Cable One posted earnings per share of $6.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $41.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.44 to $46.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $42.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.98 to $49.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CABO. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,105.00 target price (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,726.67.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,802.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,773.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,698.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,044.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 769 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,805.00, for a total value of $1,388,045.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,546,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cable One by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

