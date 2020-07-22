Byline Bancorp (BY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.53 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BY opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $488.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $20.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

