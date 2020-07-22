Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BURBY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Burberry Group stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. Burberry Group has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $30.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

