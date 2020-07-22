Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Hovde Group

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was downgraded by Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00. Hovde Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s previous close.

BMTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

BMTC opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $515.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.32. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $60.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, Director Diego F. Calderin purchased 2,000 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Also, insider F Kevin Tylus purchased 3,000 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $79,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,528.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 44.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.