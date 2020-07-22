Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $568.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.80. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $60.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.88 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.72%. On average, analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider F Kevin Tylus acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $79,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at $804,528.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diego F. Calderin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $55,160.00. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

