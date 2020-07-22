Brunswick Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 8,265 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,411% compared to the average daily volume of 547 call options.

BC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Brunswick in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,761,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,049,000 after buying an additional 335,353 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,708,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after buying an additional 259,143 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after buying an additional 228,304 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,547,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,745,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,150,000 after buying an additional 326,762 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BC opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $68.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -267.48 and a beta of 2.13.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

