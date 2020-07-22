Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $57.69.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,142.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth $64,000. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

