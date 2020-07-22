Brokers Set Expectations for Yeti Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:YETI)

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Yeti in a research report issued on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yeti’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on YETI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Yeti from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yeti from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yeti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $45.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Yeti has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $46.35. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.96.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 98.00%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Yeti during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Yeti by 1,958.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yeti by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Yeti by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yeti news, Director Mary Lou Kelley acquired 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,213,075 shares of company stock valued at $400,589,595 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

