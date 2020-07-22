Brokers Set Expectations for Hudbay Minerals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HBM. CIBC lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.12.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $245.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.87 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 43.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,477 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 36,586.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 53,929 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 53,782 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

