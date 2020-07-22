Brokers Set Expectations for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the transportation company will earn ($1.59) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.46). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

CPCAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. CLSA lowered shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

OTCMKTS:CPCAY opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $7.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

