Brokers Offer Predictions for Primerica, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Primerica in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.16. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Primerica stock opened at $119.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Primerica has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $138.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.16.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $302,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,343 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,240.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $227,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,590. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

