Brokers Offer Predictions for Noble Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Noble Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.46). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NBL. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Noble Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Noble Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.95.

NBL opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 87.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

