Brokers Offer Predictions for Entergy Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entergy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

ETR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

ETR opened at $99.55 on Monday. Entergy has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.98.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in Entergy by 103.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 150,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 27.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Entergy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth $9,603,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

