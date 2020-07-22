Brokers Offer Predictions for Cummins Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Cummins in a research report issued on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.06.

CMI stock opened at $186.18 on Wednesday. Cummins has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $187.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

